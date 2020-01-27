Laurence Vincent Lapointe blanchie: Le rêve olympique renaît

After taking into consideration scientific expert evidence provided by Ms Vincent Lapointe’s legal team, and also the miniscule traces of ligandrol found in the athlete’s sample, the ICF has accepted that Ms Vincent Lapointe did not knowingly take the illegal substance.

The ICF has accepted Ms Vincent Lapointe’s evidence which supports that she was the victim of third-party contamination, and has cleared her to return to training and competition immediately.

Trace amounts of Ligandrol were found in a sample returned by Ms Vincent Lapointe in July 2019. She was subsequently suspended and was not able to compete at the 2019 ICF Canoe Sprint World Championships, which also doubled as a Tokyo 2020 Olympic selection event.