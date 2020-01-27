Laurence Vincent Lapointe blanchie: Le rêve olympique renaît

La Fédération internationale de canoë a blanchi la Trifluvienne Laurence Vincent Lapointe. Des traces de ligandrol avaient été trouvées à la suite d’un contrôle antidopage effectué au moins de juillet dernier.
La Fédération a accepté la version du clan Vincent Lapointe qui a réussi à prouver que la contamination provenait de son conjoint de l’époque.
C’est une analyse de cheveux qui aurait permis de découvrir que son ex-conjoint avait consommé une quantité importante de ligandrol et que la transmission aurait été faite par fluides corporels.
Plus de détails à venir…
L’athlète, qui espère se rendre aux Jeux olympiques d’été 2020 (dès le 24 juillet), va s’adresser aux médias à 9h30.
|An anti-doping panel convened by the International Canoe Federation has delivered its decision on a positive drug test returned by Canadian canoe sprint athlete Laurence Vincent Lapointe.
After taking into consideration scientific expert evidence provided by Ms Vincent Lapointe’s legal team, and also the miniscule traces of ligandrol found in the athlete’s sample, the ICF has accepted that Ms Vincent Lapointe did not knowingly take the illegal substance.
The ICF has accepted Ms Vincent Lapointe’s evidence which supports that she was the victim of third-party contamination, and has cleared her to return to training and competition immediately.
Trace amounts of Ligandrol were found in a sample returned by Ms Vincent Lapointe in July 2019. She was subsequently suspended and was not able to compete at the 2019 ICF Canoe Sprint World Championships, which also doubled as a Tokyo 2020 Olympic selection event.
